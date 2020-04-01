Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that no stigma should be attached Coronavirus as 80 % of the cases proved negative after home quarantine while only a small 4 % needed ICU.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said 87 persons tested positive in the State of which 70 are those who returned from Delhi. On the whole 1085 persons attended Delhi prayer meeting and we have tracked and taken samples of 585. While 70 were tested positive and 500 results are yet to come and 21 people are yet to be traced.

He appealed to the people to volunteer and dial 104 if there are any symptoms and said that no stigma should be attached to it. Medical help will come home test and give advise accordingly, he said.

Chief Minister’s asked people to report problems with the ANMs, Asha workers, volunteers who are continuously surveying every household across the state. He assured that they would be provided with treatment immediately and if necessary they will be taken to the hospital to provide treatment.

He requested the people in the state to strictly follow government guidelines and maintains social distancing. He urged people to come out voluntarily in case of any symptoms and the government will shift them to quarantine centers and provide necessary treatment until it cures. COVID-19 is like any other fever and can be cured if taken proper medication and be in isolation for 14 days after treatment.

I salute the indomitable spirit of our healthcare workers, army personnel, police & everyone out there working around the clock so that we are safe at our homes. We are indebted to them for their service during these tough times . 👏 #JanataCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AvXAQ9S2xM — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 22, 2020

The Chief Minister said that the state expenditure has highly increased whereas, the income was drastically reduced. Amidst such a situation, he thanked the employees for giving their consent on the postponement of payments. Moreover, he asked the private hospital and medical college staff to engage in coronavirus prevention work.

