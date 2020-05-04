The number of COVID 19 tests per day in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 10,000 from 6,000 tests. Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials to ensure red zone hospitals get done medical procedure in the state.

and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to make sure that all hospitals in red zones strictly follow the medical procedure and act accordingly.

During a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state, officials said so far, 1,25,229 COVID-19 tests have been conducted averaging to 2345 tests per million population in the state and 10,292 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With the support of advanced mechanisms, across the State, through 11 labs the testing for COVID-19 is progressive compared to other states.

The state stands first in the country with the highest number of tests done. The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 3.84% and for the state, it is 1.32%. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the country is 3.27% and for the state, it is only 2%. In the last 24 hours, 67 new cases were identified and total active cases went up to 1093.

The officials said all those 32,792 people who were identified during the household survey will be undergoing the tests in the next 24 hours. The Chief Minister directed the officials to implement telemedicine on a big scale and make arrangements for the door delivery of medicine to the patients and asked to display all the toll-free numbers in all village secretariats.

In regard to the transport of migrant workers, the Chief Minister firmly told the public to stay at the places where they are and not to rush for any journey as the spread of the virus might increase. He clearly told that the relaxation is only for the migrant workers, stranded tourists and students. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the setting up of quarantine centers at village secretariats on a war footing and told to categorize all those coming in to the state based on their previous stay, what zones they fall under, and accordingly proceed with quarantine.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to brace up for the Amphan cyclone, which is likely to hit the State in the coming few days. Keeping the cyclone situation in view, the Chief Minister directed officials to step up purchase of crops from the farmers and also cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea. He emphasised on the precautionary measures to be taken during the cyclone and told to procure the crops which might get damaged in rain forecast including the perishable goods.

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, GDP Gowtham Sawang, Commissioner Medical and Health Department K Bhaskar were among those present at the review meeting.

