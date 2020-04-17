Amid criticism from the main opposition of Andhra Pradesh that the state is testing less number of COVID -10 suspects, the Govt has taken a big leap in the testing capacity in the state.

Amid criticism from the main opposition of Andhra Pradesh that the state is testing less number of COVID -10 suspects, the Govt has taken a big leap in the testing capacity in the state. Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tests negative for coronavirus, tested by kit imported from South Korea. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched one lakh rapid test kits for testing COVID-19 cases, which arrived from South Korea for the first time in the country. With this doctors would be able to test over 10 lakh cases at a time. The kits were handed over to the Chief Minister by Random Medicaids Private Limited managing director Rajiv Sindhi and director Muralidhar.

The Chief Minister said that the fight against the pandemic can be speeded up with the arrival of the new rapid test kits. The officials told CM that results will come in just 10 minutes using the kits. They said that the kits were transported in a special flight from South Korea. Special chief secretary for medical and health Jawahar Reddy said “the kits would be despatched to all the districts in three days and that doctors were being given special training to handle the kits”

There will be two strips called IGG and IGM in the kits on which blood samples would be taken to which control solution is added and the result will be out in 10 minutes to know whether the case is positive or negative. The kits were manufactured by the SD Biosensors company of South Korea which are also being exported to the US and other European countries. These kits have already been approved by the ICMR. The company officials said that standard kits were being supplied and that technical knowhow would also be provided to the government when in need.



There was only one lab to test Coronavirus cases In the state initially. But the government took rapid strides on a war footing in establishing labs in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam in just two weeks for conducting tests for Kovid-19. At present, 2100 tests are being conducted in these labs per day. In addition to that the state has over 240 treunot kits for conducting the tests extensively, the officials said.

The officials said that 16,555 tests were conducted in the state till April 16. While 331 tests were conducted for every 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh, it was conducted for 549 people in Rajasthan, 485 in Kerala and 446 in Maharashtra. The tests would gain momentum in the state with the deployment of rapid test kits, the officials said.



Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sahney, medical and health special chief secretary Jawahar Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang were among those present on the occasion.

CM keen on patient care

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on patient care management and has sought details on the same being implemented in hospitals. In a review meeting held here on Friday, the health department officials said that they are strictly implementing the suggestions given by the Chief Minister. Priority is being given to the people above forty years who are suffering from any disease. COVID-19 symptomatic patients are being directly sent to COVID-19 special hospitals.

