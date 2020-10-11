In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wrote an 8-page letter to the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde levelling some serious allegations against Justice NV Ramana of the Supreme Court.

Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday filed grave accusations against Justice N.V. Ramana of the Supreme Court, meant to succeed as the next Chief Justice of India. Although Reddy’s feud with Justice Ramana had been going for some time, this 8-page letter to CJI Bobe has certainly escalated things.

Reddy wrote a letter to the current Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde. Perhaps, this is the first time in India’s history that a Chief Minister has publicly accused a sitting member of the Supreme Court to have been politically favourable and prone to corruption.

During a press conference yesterday i.e. October 10, the same day he sent off the letter, Reddy’s Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam, dispersed copies of the letter sent to the Chief Justice. He also read out some words written by Reddy that claimed Justice Ramana to have been using his position and power with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N. Chandra Babu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the favourable treatment of his daughters.

In the letter mailed to the Chief Justice, Reddy recalled how Naidu had been allegedly halting investigations through his connections in the High Court, such as an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau about the sketchy transfer of land, that also had the names of two daughters of Justice Ramana and other people. The lands were later designated as the place of the state’s new capital. Reddy also wrote that Ramana had helped Naidu shortlist 6 out of 11 members from the High Court bar and then promoted them as acting judges.

Ahead of this, Jaganmohan Reddy had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 6 and later, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

