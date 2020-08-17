Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the digital payment services through UPI in the village and ward secretariats for safe and speedy transactions.

Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the digital payment services through UPI in the village and ward secretariats for safe and speedy transactions. The services will be available in 15,004 village and ward secretariats and the digitalisation is in association with National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) and Canara Bank.

Launching the service from the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that taking governance to the doorstep is the motto of our government which was the reason we have brought in the village and ward secretariat system where 545 types of services are available.

For every 50 families, we have provided one volunteer and a secretariat was set up for every village or villages having a population of 2,000 and they will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of welfare schemes of the government straight to the beneficiaries.

Now we have brought in digital payment mode in the secretariats. I congratulate Canara Bank and greet the people on the occasion.

Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and Principal Secretary Ajay Jain were present at the Camp officer while Canara Bank MD and CEO LV Prabhakar and NCPI CEO Dilip Asbe participated in the programme through video conference.

