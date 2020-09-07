AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes, which aim at providing nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and Children. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a healthy body will have a healthy mind and the malnutrition among the vulnerable section will be brought down the two schemes by providing them nutritious food with a good menu. About 30.16 lakh mothers and children will be benefited from the two schemes.

Anganwadis would hereafter serve as Pre Primary 1 and Pre Primary 2 schools laying a strong foundation for the first standard where the medium of instruction would be in English medium. Untouchability has taken a different form with the Opposition to English Medium in Government schools from Primary level though those who opposing have been sending their kin to preparatory and kindergarten schools.

The 55,607 anganwadis will hereafter be not just shelter homes but will impart bridge courses and prepare the children to enter the schools with basics besides having a nutritious food, he said. Over 52.9 percent of the pregnant women across the State are suffering from acute anaemia, while 31.9 percent of children are having low birth weight and 31.4 percent of the children are suffering from stunted growth. In order to strengthen the future generations and to lower the malnutrition deaths, the State has introduced the schemes.

In order to address malnutrition and anaemia among pregnant and lactating mothers and children aged between 6 – 72 months, the State government has brought YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes to provide supplementary nutrition through Anganwadi centers. While YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in 77 Tribal areas covering 8320 Anganwadi Centres, the remaining urban and rural areas lying in plain lands will be covered under YSR Sampoorna Poshana. As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited from this initiative, where the State government is spending Rs 1863 Crore per annum.

The previous government had spent only Rs 2761 Crore on providing a nutritious diet for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children in a span of five years not exceeding RS 200 on each beneficiary every month. However, the state government will be spending Rs 1,863 crore every year to supply nutritious food under this scheme, with an expenditure of RS 1100 per beneficiary every month. In order to monitor the effective implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has developed a comprehensive mobile application to assess the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Sampoorna Poshana App, Pocket Book, SOP Booklets.During the interaction period after the launch, beneficiaries of various districts lauded the Chief Minister for bringing such novel schemes and thanked the Chief Minister.

Ministers Thaneti Vanitha, Botsa Satyannarayana, Malagundla Sankaranarayana,Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Women Development and Child Welfare Principal Secretary Anuradha, other senior officials were among those who were at the launch event.