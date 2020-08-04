Andhra Pradesh's government is planning for Mana Badi Nadu Nedu's second phase with the near completion of the first phase in which more than 15,000 schools are being renovated with all the recreational facilities that are expected to be completed by September 5.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu at the camp office here on Tuesday, during which the officials had given a power point presentation of the works done during the first phase and he has instructed on the completion of works on time with no compromise on quality.

The Chief Minster said that the works should progress on time and the wall paintings should be good on the eye and every class room should have colourful furniture and the paintings should be lively. The feedback was good from parents, the officials said adding that the admissions rate would be more than what we have estimated for the upcoming academic year.

The Chief Minister said that the hygiene should be maintained in the kitchen which is the tenth item we have mentioned under Mana Badi. He has examined the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit to be given to students on the reopening day (September 5).

He has personally checked the bags, books, note books, shoes, socks, uniform cloth and said that there should not be compromise on quality. He asked the officials to focus on completing all the works by September 5 which is the Teachers’ Day.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide clean drinking water to children in schools and for that purpose mineral water plants should be started and maintenance is equally important, he told the officials and asked them to complete the process on time.

A school built, way back in 1938 in Kankipadu panchayati of Krishna district, which was in a dilapidated condition and even recommended by Parents’ Committee for dismantling it, was taken up under Mana Badi and now wears a new look which has won all round appreciation, the officials said and displayed its Then and Now (Nadu Nedu) pictures along with Ramachandrapuram Mandal Parishad school, at Ontimitta Mandal, YSR Kadapa district and Gidijala Judge High School pictures to show the marked difference after the revamp.

After completing the first phase, of the remaining 31,073 schools to be taken up under Nadu Nedu with a cost of Rs 7,700 crores, 14, 584 schools will be taken up in the second phase with an estimated cost of Rs 4,732 crores and the works this phase should begin from January 14, 2021 and complete by June.

In the same manner, the third phase should begin from November 14 and complete by March 31, 2022 for the 16, 489 schools with an estimated cost of Rs 2,969 crores.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Education Secretary, Buditi Rajaksekhar, State Education Commissioner, V China Veerabhadrudu, Finance Secretary SS Rawat and other officials participated in the meeting.