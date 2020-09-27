In a bid to a roll out a green carpet on the uplands and arid terrain, YSR Jala Kala will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday which would drill bore wells to benefit small and medium farmers who have no open-source of water for irrigation. The Chief Minister will launch the YSR Jala Kala scheme under which bore wells will be drilled free of cost for the needy farmers bringing in an estimated five lakh acres under cultivation through groundwater irrigation.

During the 3,648 km padayatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met farmers whose fields were parched due to lack of any water source, as their farms are in uplands or they were arid or dry for want of water. They poured their woes out on how they were being pushed into debts for drilling a bore and the difficulties in watering the crops. After seeing their distress, he then promised to provide bore-wells to farmers having fields in uplands and has included in the Navaratnalu, the drilling of bore-wells which has taken the name of YSR Jala Kala. With the launch of the scheme, one more election promise translates into reality and joins the long list of promise kept by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

About three lakh farmers will be benefitted from YSR Jala Kala and bring in five lakh acres under cultivation with an estimated cost of Rs 2,340 crores in four years. The Government plans to drill about two lakh bore wells to enable groundwater irrigation to the upland farmers and those in arid areas depending on the availability and the level of the water table. All the eligible farmers can avail this initiative by applying either online or through the village secretariats, which will be scrutinized after Hydro-geological and geophysical surveys.

The State has already identified drilling contract agency one each for every parliament constituency. The farmer or a group of farmers with a landholding of 2.5 to 5 acres can apply for the scheme. The drilling of bores will be started based on the feasibility in terms of the level of the water table. Once the application is filed, the technical team will assess the groundwater level and gives the clearance to the drilling contractor who completes the job.

The state government has also developed a software application to monitor and implement the programme. The farmers can apply online or through Village Secretariats and the status of their application can be monitored at every stage. They will get text messages about their status. The commitment of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the welfare of farmers is being demonstrated time and again from YSR Rtyhtu Bharosa onward and the latest initiative, YSR Jala Kala will make the best use of groundwater resources for agriculture.

