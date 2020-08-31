Andhra Chief Minister will launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus on September 1 and the two schemes aim at providing nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers along with children.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus on September 1 and the two schemes aim at providing nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers along with children.

While YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in 77 Tribal areas covering 8 ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8320 Anganwadi Centres, all the remaining urban and rural areas lying in plain lands will be covered under YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

In order to address malnutrition and anaemia among pregnant and lactating mothers and children aged between 6 – 72 months, the State government has brought YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes to provide supplementary nutrition through Anganwadi centres.

As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited from this scheme. The previous government had spent only Rs 2761 Crore on providing a nutritious diet for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children in a span of five years. However, the state government will be spending Rs 1,900 crore every year to supply nutritious food under this scheme.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, the State government intends to spend Rs 1100 every month on each pregnant and lactating woman, Rs 620 on each child aged between 6-36 months, and Rs 553 on each child aged between 36-72 months, totalling of Rs 307.55 Crore per annum on 3,80,000 beneficiaries.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the State government will be spending Rs 850 every month on each pregnant and lactating women, Rs 412 on each child aged between 6-36 months, and Rs 350 on each child aged between 36-72 months, totalling of Rs 1555.56 Crore per annum on 26,36,000 beneficiaries.

In order to monitor the effective implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has developed a comprehensive mobile application to assess the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries.

