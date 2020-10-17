Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah explaining the impact of recent torrential rains and flood situation in the State. The Chief Minister stated that farmers and poor families were greatly affected by the incessant rains which resulted in 14 deaths across the State. He requested the Home Minister to send a central team to estimate the loss.

As per the initial estimates the loss is estimated at Rs 4500 crores and an immediate release of Rs 1000 crore is needed to bring normalcy. Stating that heavy rains and gales created havoc in the State, the Chief Minister stressed the need for immediate help from the Union Government for taking relief and rehabilitation works.

The Chief Minister explained that due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, the State witnessed torrential rains between October 9- 13, disturbing the normal lives. On October 13, I.Polavaram of East Godavari district received a maximum rainfall of about 265.10 mm, followed by Katrenikona with 228.20 mm and Tallarevu with 200.50 mm. Similarly, Akivedu and Peravalli of West Godavari district received 205.30 mm and 204.02 mm of rainfall.

With the continuous rains, rivulets and streams were flooded resulting in severe damage to the roads, power supply and infrastructure. Also, the farmers suffered a grave loss with massive crop damage during the harvesting season losing all of their income. Besides having continuous rains in the State along with the neighbouring states Maharashtra, Telangana and in upper catchment areas of Krishna basin, major inflows were received at Prakasam Barrage. The State government had taken swift measures by shifting the people from the flood-affected areas to relief camps providing all the necessary help.

