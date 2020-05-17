Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed concerned authorities to organise free bus and train rides for migrants. Food counters have also been set up along the national highway to provide the migrants food and water.

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions to take care of migrant labour on the road walking longer distances to reach their native states. He has noted with concern the agony and pathetic situation of migrant labour getting mentally prepared to walk such long distances more than 1000 kms to reach their native places. He has directed the concerned authorities to organise buses on the highway to pick them up and take them to the nearest relief centres. Detailed orders are given through circular memos 43 and 43A dated 14.05.20 and 16.05.20 respectively.

All the police check posts are provided with staff from revenue department to counsel the migrant labour to come to relief centres with a promise to send them by shramik trains. 79 food counters are organised along the NH near to the check posts to give them food and water. Similarly, collectors were asked to put banners on highways in oriya and Hindi explaining the arrangements done for the migrant labour going by walk. Once they reach the relief centre, instructions are given that people belonging to AP are to be sent to their native districts by APSRTC buses free of cost.

Similarly, the people belonging to other states, will be sent through the shramik trains duly transporting them to the embarkation points free of cost. This will be coordinated by Sri Harshavardhan IAS Director, SW who is coordinating with all District nodal officers of relief centres. He will, in turn, coordinate with Sri Kanna Babu, IAS Commissioner, Disaster management and Sri Arja Srikant IRTS Spl Secretary to Government for tying up these migrant labour with shramik trains. Instructions are given to give top most priority to these labour who were stopped at various check posts and sent to relief centres.

During the last three days, around 4661 migrant labour going by walk are stopped at various check posts and sent to 62 relief centres. Out of them 485 people are walking to various districts of AP. Balance 4176 belongs to other States, maximum being from Odisha(966), Bihar(815), UP (1012), Jharkhand (576) chattisgarh (331) and other States. As per the directions given by HCM arrangements are being made to transport the migrant labour belonging to Odisha by buses.

CS of AP Mrs Nilam Sawhney IAS had detailed discussion with CS of Odisha and it was agreed to receive the migrant labour of Odisha at Ganjam with prior intimation. Yesterday night, the state had transported 902 migrant labour to Odisha from prakasham (470), Krishna (410) and Srikakulam (22). Today, they are sending 450 persons from Guntur and all the JCs are making arrangements to send the people of Odisha to Ganjam in our APSRTC buses.

They have already arranged 31 shramik trains from AP transporting 39000 people to different destinations as on today. 9 for Bihar,5 for Odisha, 4 for UP, 4 for Jharhand, 4 for Rajasthan, 3 for Maharastra one each for Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The state will be running 5 trains for 7500 people today. They have planned another 22 shramik trains during this week for 33000 people and NoCs from the receiving states is being pursued. They will tie up the migrant labour to these shramik trains giving top most priority.

