Andhra Government Initiates Skill Census In Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh has launched the country’s first-ever skill census pilot project in the Mangalagiri constituency, aiming to assess skill levels through a door-to-door survey.

The skill census is currently being conducted in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and Thullur Mandal. A total of 161,421 families are being surveyed, including 135,914 households in Mangalagiri and 25,507 households in Thullur, with 675 enumerators carrying out the process. Staff from village secretariats, the Skill Development Department, CDAP, and the NYK department are involved, under the supervision of the Skill Development Headquarters.

Any issues identified during this pilot project will be addressed before the census is rolled out statewide. The primary objective of the Skill Census project is to identify the skills of the youth and provide necessary development to improve employment opportunities.

The government has committed to creating 2 million jobs in both the public and private sectors over five years, taking significant steps in this direction.

The government plans to link industries with polytechnic colleges, create job opportunities in ITI colleges, and hold monthly job fairs in each district. The Skill Census will gather data on unemployment, skills, age, and preferred job locations, helping to create a comprehensive approach to improving employment prospects.

Minister Lokesh of the IT, Electronics, and Human Resources Department has chosen Mangalagiri as the starting point for this initiative, offering hope to the unemployed.

