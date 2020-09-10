YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a plasma donation campaign. The campaign has been launched to promote plasma donation and give nutrition to the donors.

An estimate of more than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In an effort to treat the corona patients more effectively the Andhra Pradesh government has launched plasma donation campaign. The campaign is launched with the luring of 5000 INR to each Plasma donor in order to promote the program and give nutrition to the donors as instructed to the officials by the Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state is currently conducting 65000 to 70000 COVID – 19 tests daily.

Sharing more info about the special plasma donation program campaign State Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that “ The database of eligible donors Is prepared & is currently being shared to the blood banks who have the facility to take the plasma & store it.”

Mr. Bhaskar further stated that the Health department call center will call the COVID 19 recovered patients and tell them about the plasma donation program and convince them to donate plasma and save other people lives.”

Currently state government is spending total of approximately 15 crore on daily basis for overall Covid arrangements including food , lodging , medicines and tests, etc. Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is been regularly updated about the pandemic situation in the state.

Chief minister earlier has thanked the health professions and the officials for their continuous efforts to control Vivid situation in the state and as well had asked the corona warriors to stay strong assuring that government is working day and night.

