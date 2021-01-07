YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, to make the dream of middle class people of having a shelter of their own into a reality, the government would provide undisputed plots with clear title deeds to them on lottery basis at low cost nonprofit initiative. He directed the officials to brainstorm and prepare the policy in this regard.

Amaravati, Jan 7: The State government proposes to develop layouts in urban areas to provide plots to middle class at low prices.

He recalled Rajiv Swagruha programme which was implemented during former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy’s regime in urban areas aiming at providing affordable flats to middle class people. He said, at present, the idea is to provide undisputed plots at a lower price with a clear title deed, instead of flats. The government should develop the layouts, prepare the plots and allocate them to the beneficiaries. He said there are several concerns for those buying land from private individuals regarding proper title, permissions and such concerns won’t exist if the government develops layouts. The house plots will be available to middle class people at affordable prices as the government will develop the layouts with non–profit initiative, he said and added that the layouts should be innovative and beautiful.

He directed the collectors to focus on underground drainage system along with other issues and develop infrastructure in YSR Jagananna colonies. Collectors were told to come up with innovative ideas to beautify the layouts and construct bus bay and bus stops creatively. He said 17,000 revenue villages are there in the state and another 17,000 of them are being built. Parks, village, ward secretariats, village clinics should also be built in these colonies.

The Officials said proposals are being prepared for six-lane beach road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram along the coast and a beautiful bridge will be built across Gostani River as part of the project. The Chief Minister said the bridge would remain as iconic symbol for Vishakhapatnam and directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the project. He said new methods should be studied for solid waste management and housing in urban areas should be expedited. Mangalagiri – Thadepalli Municipal Corporation is being set up and steps should be taken to expedite the approval of DPR with Rs.1000 crore in this regard.

Municipal administration Minister Botsa Satyannarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Municipal Administration Commissioner Vijay Kumar and other officials were present at the meeting.

