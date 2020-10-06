Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday alleged that clear evidence was now available to show how Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram has resorted to a land grab of 204 in Aspari mandal in Kurnool district this year.

Former Minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday alleged that clear evidence was now available to show how Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram has resorted to a land grab of 204 in Aspari mandal in Kurnool district this year. Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu showed the registration documents relating to the unauthorised transfer of this land property in the names of the Minister’s wife, wives of his brothers and several other benamis. The land grab came to light after the Ittina Plantations Pvt Ltd, which owns these lands, filed a police case against the encroachers.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that Minister Jayaram committed clear fraud by grabbing these lands with forged and false documents. In a criminal conspiracy, the Minister’s kin got these lands registered from one Manjunath, who stepped aside from the firm management a long time ago. A fake document was created that Manjunath was given power of attorney on these lands. The company owners’ signatures were forged for this purpose.

Ayyanna Patrudu demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to order an impartial probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the land scam of Minister Jayaram. If the CM did not take any action despite having evidence clearly, the public would have to think that he was also a partner to this land grab. No action was taken even 13 days after the TDP gave a complaint to the ACB with evidence that Jayaram accepted a costly Benz car in the ESI scam.

Ayyanna Patrudu demanded Minister Jayaram to explain how he could pay Rs. 1.63 Cr to Manjunath towards registration of these Ittina plantation lands. All the registrations for 204 acres took place on a single day on March 2 this year. Immediately, the Minister’s benamis approached the Kurnool District Cooperative Bank for loans. However, their designs were foiled and the bank managers refused to sanction loans after Ittina company got the police notice issued to the bank about the land scam.

Stating that a reign of terror was running in the State now, Ayyanna Patrudu said that the Ittina company real owners have not filed any police complaint in Kurnool fearing that they would face the ruling party harassment. Jayaram has plans to grab over 450 acres of lands belonging to the Ittina company there. The local farmers, who have equal rights, were now being terrified and not allowed to till the lands.

