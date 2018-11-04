BJP attacks TDP: Terming PM Modi as a bigger Anaconda, the TDP politburo member and state finance minister said PM Modi himself is the Anaconda that is swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI etc. Without mentioning Congress or BJP and the scams reportedly associated the party's name, the Andhra Pradesh finance minister said every Tom, Dick and Harry is speaking of past politics while past can't be present or future, but present and future will become past. Reacting to Krishnudu's comments, Andhra Pradesh BJP said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the "king of corruption" and fears that his alleged corruption would be exposed now.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu’s “Anaconda” jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a political storm on Sunday. Within minutes, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said a competition is underway of who will abuse PM Modi more, but history is witness to the fact that whenever PM Modi is targeted he emerges even stronger. Naqvi also said when political parties have no issues left to attack the government, they indulge in this kind of activities. Reacting to Krishnudu’s comments, Andhra Pradesh BJP said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the “king of corruption” and fears that his alleged corruption would be exposed now.

Terming PM Modi as a bigger Anaconda, the TDP politburo member and state finance minister said PM Modi himself is the Anaconda that is swallowing up institutions like CBI, RBI etc. Without mentioning Congress or BJP and the scams reportedly associated the party’s name, the Andhra Pradesh finance minister said every Tom, Dick and Harry is speaking of past politics while past can’t be present or future, but present and future will become past. Speaking about the Telugu Desham Party (TDP), Krishnudu said the critics of TDP should understand this that the TDP was not established against any single party but it was founded against the system.

Krishnudu’s attack on PM Modi comes barely two days after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday and announced that both the Congres and TDP will work together to defeat the BJP to defend India. Naidu also said that democratic institutions are being destroyed in the country, hence all parties must get together to save democracy.

Naidu also met NCP president Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Naidu was earlier called by senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily to join the Sonia Gandhi-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). As per the final seat-sharing agreement for state elections, the Congress will fight on 95 seats while the TDP will contest on 14 of 119 seats of the state Assembly. Naidu had pulled out of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in March. Naidu had alleged BJP of not fulfilling its 2014 poll promise to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

