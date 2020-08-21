On Thursday, 14 people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal and have been shifted to hospital.

Fourteen people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal here on Thursday and have been shifted to hospital. The incident took place at Hatsun Dairy in M Bandapalli village, Poothalapattu block. The workers were that have been affected in the incident were all contract workers and were undertaking welding of the plant at the time of the incident.

Chittoor District Collector, Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta said that they got the information that Ammonia gas was leaked at Hatson company milk process unit near Putalapattu at around 5 PM, 14 labourers who were working in that shift were brought to the hospital here in Chittoor. He added that, among them, 3 people were serious and probably would be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati.

He said that all were stable, all of them were women. He added that it was to yet be ascertained whether the incident was a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers, industries department General Manager and fire department officials would review the ground-level situation on Friday.

Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District informed that the gas has been contained at the dairy. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has spoken with the Chittoor District Collector and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He gave directions to better treatment to the affected people.

