At least 15 students suffered minor injuries while 2 others sustained major injuries after a school bus carrying 50 children fell into a culvert in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday morning. According to a report in ANI, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital in Macharla. The police said that the incident took place on the Srisailam-Macharla highway. The school bus was carrying 50 students accompanied by two school teachers who were on their way to their school located in Veldurthi. The injured students were from Mandadi and Uppalapadu villages. The police is questioning the driver, who reportedly lost the control over the bus while taking a curve. Some reports also alleged that it was a case of drunk driving.
