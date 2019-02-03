The idol was stolen on the night on January 24 with the culprits believing that it had diamonds in it. A team was formed immediately after the theft took place and a thorough inquiry had been in process since then

A 1000-kg Nandi idol from Agastheswara Swamy temple in Ramachandrapuram, Andhra Pradesh was stolen on the night of January 24 and police have arrested 15 people in connection to the theft. The granite Nandi idol was 400-year old and police have arrested the culprits after several rounds of investigation. The culprits planned the theft mistaking that the idol had diamonds in it. According to police sources, a team was formed immediately after the theft took place and a thorough inquiry had been in process since then. It was after confiding in locals that the police managed to find out the culprits involved in the crime.

Circle inspector Siva Ganesh said that the police had always suspected the complicity of a gang and not just one or two persons. He added that the culprits had taken the idol to the district canal and destroyed it to carve diamonds but to no avail. The police came to know about the episode after temple officials lodged a complaint about the theft and emphasized that it was a planned robbery and had involvement of a large group.

Inspector Ganesh also said that police initially had problems in its investigation because the temple vicinity had no closed-circuit TV system, hence their investigation focused on finding out how the gang had taken the idol away.

