Navjot Singh Sidhu’s frustration at not becoming Punjab Deputy Chief Minister may be at the heart of the current vitriolic exchange under in Chandigarh’s corridors of power but in Andhra Pradesh, it’s raining deputy chief ministers. After the resounding victory in the recent Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to appoint 5 deputy chief ministers, one each from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minority and Kapu communities. They will also be from the state’s 5 regions; Prakasham, Krishna Delta, Godavari, Rayalaseema and Vizag. This will be the first time in India that a state government will have 5 deputy CMs.

On Saturday, Jaganmohan Reddy will swear in these 5 deputy CMs and 25 ministers at a ceremony at the Secretariat. The Cabinet will be a mix of both members of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two-and-a-half years later in a mid-term review of the government’s performance.

While addressing the legislature party of the YSRCP, Jagan said the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion’s share and made it clear that the entire state has been watching the state government very closely and their every step must be careful. He said he has to bring in many changes in the governance for implementation of the welfare programmes.

To ensure transparency in the tendering process, the government will place every tender on the online for seven days. There will be changes in the contracts or tenders based on the suggestions from the Judicial Commission, he announced earlier. Jagan has already put into effect a few key decisions, including the increase in pensions for the elderly and the employment of four lakh youth to ensure government schemes reach the people.

In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one representative each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister. Jagan’s decision to have five deputies is being seen as an unprecedented step that is aimed at taking all these communities together. The YSRCP won 151 seats in the 175-member House in Assembly elections, the TDP won 23 seats and the Jana Sena 1 seat.

