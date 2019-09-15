At least 7 people dead and more than 35 people are missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh. Two teams of NDRF have reached the spot. Local police and officials are also en route to the place the incident took place.

At least seven people dead and several people are missing as a tourist carrying 61 passengers capsized in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident took place near Kacchuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal of the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The tourist boat was carrying 61 people in which 50 were tourists and 11 were boat staff. The tourist went to have a tour near Papikondalu hills near east Godavari district. More than 35 people are missing. Two NDRF teams have reached the place, one from Vishakhapatnam and one from Guntur. As per reports, all of those in the boats wore life jackets. Some of them swam over to the bank. Local police and officials have reached the spot.

Godavari river had received flood water of 5 cusecs till Saturday. Tourist services were stopped until yesterday. As the floodwater recedes, the official gave a green signal to the tourist boats to resume the tour on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmoghan Reddy had a conversation with local police and officials minutes after the incident happened. He also ordered to start the rescue process immediately. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 30 members each have reached the spot. Ther rescue operations have also started. Two boats of the tourist department took part in the rescue operations as well. State CM has ordered to use the Navy and ONGC helicopters in the rescue operations. He has sought a report of the incident and showed serious concerns over the accident.YS Jaganmohan Reddy also ordered to stop the tourist boat services immediately and asked to check licenses, safety and other details of the tourist boat operations in Godavari river.

