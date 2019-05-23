Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party has lost majority in the state. YSR's Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to take oath for the post of chief minister on May 30.

Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress party is headed for a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and is set to form government in the state thus ousting incumbent chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Though Naidu is yet to concede defeat, leaders in Reddy’s camp said he would likely be taking oath on May 30.

The Election Commission trends have suggested that YSR so far has won 149 out of 175 assembly seats, while the ruling TDP has managed only 25 seats. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party had been ruling the state since the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh partition in 2014. Naidu’s TDP is unlikely to win a single Lok Sabha seat and is expected to be reduced to 26 seats. Amongst other parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 1 seat in the state, while Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Party is ahead on one seat.

The party is also leading on 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the stat while TDP is ahead on one constituency. A senior YSR leader said that Reddy will be taking the oath as the chief minister on May 30. The TDP had formed the government with 102 seats while the YSR had bagged 67 seats.

