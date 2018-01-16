Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued a government order to penalise the sex buyers and has become the first state in India to target people who purchase sex in brothels. As per reports, public calls to criminalise those paying to have sex with children have increased recently, and a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party set up a change.org petition last month to seek tougher action.

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued a government order to penalise the sex buyers and has become the first state in India to target people who purchase sex in brothels. The state has appointed a panel of legal experts and campaigners to study the anti-trafficking laws that could be applied to the sex buyers. The government order issued has asked to make the recommendations in 60 days. In India, there are strict laws against human trafficking, sexual abuse and operating brothels but those who buy sex from people forced to work in brothels, including children, rarely face any charges yet.

“People who purchase sex go scot-free,” said H Arun Kumar, the state government’s commissioner for women’s development and child welfare. Panel member Sunitha Krishnan pointed to a section of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, which says charges may be applied to a “person who carries on prostitution and the person with whom such prostitution is carried on”. She also appreciated Andhra Pradesh chief minister for standing up for the safety of women and children. The campaigners have also requested the police to target the people who visit such brothels.

Most of the research done by the development organisation indicates that the majority of sex workers in India work as prostitutes due to lacking resources to support themselves or their children. Most do not choose this profession but out of necessity, often after the breakup of a marriage or after being disowned and thrown out of their homes by their families. The children of sex workers are much more likely to get involved in this kind of work as well. As per reports, public calls to criminalise those paying to have sex with children have increased recently, and a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party set up a change.org petition last month to seek tougher action.