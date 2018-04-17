On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Hari Babu submitted his resignation to BJP national president Amit Shah. The following resignation comes in just a day after senior BJP leader had said that the snapping of ties between BJP and TDP was a political strategy by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. Sources suggest that he may be offered another significant post.

Just a day after senior BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu, termed BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) fallout as a political strategy by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, it has been reported that the BJP leader had stepped down from the post of state party president on Tuesday. The leader has forwarded his resignation to the national president of the BJP, Amit Shah. Reports claimed that a resignation was expected as the BJP was thinking of bringing some changes in the state unit after the TDP ended their four-year partnership and walked out of the alliance with NDA.

Reports suggest that after his resignation gets accepted, MLC Somu Veeraraju, MLA and former minister P Manikyala Rao, former Congress leader Kanna Lakshminarayana and former union minister in the UPA government D Purandareswari are expected to be the frontrunners for the post. Meanwhile, sources told Indian express, that Hari Babu could be offered any other significant post in the Centre. The massive fallout between the BJP and its four-year-old ally TDP started after the two TDP leaders had resigned from the Centre over the issue of Special Status to Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, the BJP will be going solo against the TDP in the state. After claiming the 2014 elections victory, BJP had formed an alliance with the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh and had won around 9 seats in the assembly. BJP also had three Lok Sabha seats in the united Andhra Pradesh. On April 16, Hari Babu said that snapping of ties with BJP “was clearly part of CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s political strategy but not an act of fighting the injustice purportedly meted out by the Central government to Andhra Pradesh.”

