Dubbing the Opposition as monkey gangs, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday asserted that state will be torn apart if the opposition parties came into power after 2019 Assembly elections. Addressing anganwadi teachers at his residence, TDP supremo said that the development of the state is possible only if TDP was voted for power for the successive elections.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is facing hardships following the implementation of GST and demonetisation. Asking his supporters to vote for Telugu Dasam Party in the upcoming elections, he said that the development in the state will continue if one party was voted to power in successive elections. While addressing anganwadi teachers at his residence, the minister claimed that opposition parties are making several promises, which can’t be fulfilled. He also said that to remove the opposition parties who create a hindrance in the way of development, the people of Andhra have to stand by him.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said that the state will be torn apart if the “monkey gangs” came into the power. CM said that in a bid to came into power after the 2019 Assembly polls, the opposition parties are making countless promises that could not be fulfilled.

Slamming the central government, Naidu claimed that despite any support from the Centre, the economy of the state mounted following the several efforts made by the TDP government. He further added that people of the state became more happy and satisfied in the past four years.

A release by the TDP said that the anganwadi teachers had come to thank CM Naidu for raising their salaries. During the interaction, Naidu asked teachers to make sure that they will spread the message in the villages that the state will have a better future only if he remained in power.

During his address, the TDP supremo also said if the people of Andhra came in support of TDP in the upcoming elections, the party will be in a position to decide who becomes their prime minister. He added that with the power to choose the prime minister, the state can put forward their demands and get things done as per required.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More