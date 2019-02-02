After interim budget was announced, Naidu criticized the BJP-led government and said, the party never offered anything to Andhra Pradesh even in the last five budgets

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made headlines over his disappointment with Centre’s heedless attitude on the state’s special status, the chief minister has yet again attacked the Centre soon after it announced the interim budget. On Friday, Naidu accused the Central government of betraying the state as once again, it did not address the promises it made when the division of the state took place. He said, the interim budget had nothing in its kitty for Andhra Pradesh and that the ruling government, headed by Narendra Modi had only betrayed the state with false promises.

After the interim budget was announced, Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) protested against BJP-led government by observing Friday as Black Day voicing in anger that the party betrayed Andhra Pradesh in the last five budgets as well. The anger by Naidu’s party was clearly visible with its members taking on BJP legislators in the state calling them ineligible to be public representatives.

TDP leader’s disappointment over the interim budget was clearly evident when he donned a black shirt while going to the State Assembly headquarters followed by his son and other ministers of TDP. Lashing out at Modi-led government, Naidu said that the Center had done gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh.

Previously also while speaking against BJP, Naidu had said that Andhra Pradesh was neglected when it comes to drought assistance and said that drought assistance provided to other states such as Maharashtra had a relief package of Rs 4,714 crores. He also accused the Centre of taking back Rs 350 crores that were sent to the state exchequer for development of Andhra Pradesh’s backward districts.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More