Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister have been engaged in a bitter war of words as parliamentary elections are just a few months away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a campaign trail for 2019 polls, on Monday invoked NTR Rama Rao’s legacy to question Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s move to align with the Congress. Modi’s comments infuriated TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu who later in the evening dragged his wife’s name into the row.

In a fierce rebuttal to Narendra Modi’s allegations, Chandrababu Naidu said the Prime Minister doesn’t have family values and he was forcing him to make personal attacks which he usually refrains to do. PM Modi talks about triple talaq law for the betterment of Muslim women abandoned by their husbands, but he has no answer if somebody asks about his own wife, Naidu said at a public meeting in Vijayawada. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had addressed him as a father of Lokesh.

He further accused the Prime Minister of destroying the country and all the systems. He also criticised the Modi government’s demonetisation move and called it a mad Tughlaq act. Interestingly when it was announced on November 8, 2016, Chandrababu Naidu had welcomed the move as back then TDP was part of the NDA.

TDP had pulled out of the NDA in March 2017 and had accused the Prime Minister and the BJP of backstabbing the people of Andhra Pradesh by refusing to grant the state special status. Naidu, who is at the heart of the formation of an opposition grand alliance for forthcoming parliamentary elections, will put forward his demand by sitting on a hunger strike that will begin on Friday.

