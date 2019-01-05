The incident took place near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University when the chief minister was on his way to a Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru event in East Godavari district. BJP leaders should feel ashamed for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister told BJP workers. He further said BJP workers have no right to be in Andhra because PM Modi did nothing for the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has got embroiled in a controversy after he threatened BJP workers who attempted to block his convoy in Kakinada on Friday. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said if they try to mess with him, they will be finished. The incident took place near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University when the chief minister was on his way to a Janmabhoomi – Maa Vooru event in East Godavari district. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinrajappa, reports said.

BJP leaders should feel ashamed for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister told BJP workers. He further said BJP workers have no right to be in Andhra because PM Modi did nothing for the state. BJP workers were subsequency detained by the police.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after his convoy was blocked by BJP leaders in Kakinada y'day: If you try to mess, you'll be finished. The public won't leave you if you go out & say his (PM Modi) name. Be careful. BJP leaders should feel ashamed for supporting Modi in Andhra. pic.twitter.com/arNZBt4OUc — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

On Thursday at a public meeting in Guntur district, TDP chief had called PM Modi a lair. He had said the prime minister speaks only lies whenever he opens his mouth.

He was replying to PM Modi who had criticised ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for not remaining committed to its own ideology and spreading lies against the Centre. In March last year, the TDP had pulled out of NDA government over the Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More