Naidu's decision to hold talks with the Congress comes after 36 years of animosity between the 2 parties

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet Rahul Gandhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu is gearing up to meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, November 1, in New Delhi. In a highly political meeting, the 2 leaders are expected to discuss ways of bringing together non-BJP parties to challenge Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It would be their first official meeting after they greeted each other at the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Telugu Desam Party chief is also scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah. A report by The Hindu said the meeting with Gandhi is likely to place at Pawar’s residence. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also extended support to Naidu.

Naidu’s decision to hold talks with the Congress comes after 36 years of animosity between the 2 parties. Earlier, he allowed his party leaders in Telangana to hold talks with Congress, which has resulted in an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls

TDP was lately associated with the BJP, but Naidu walked out of NDA over Centre’s ambiguity over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh. Ever since he has acted against the BJP.

Meanwhile, media reports said TDP chief met BSP supremo Mayawati and described the meeting as “fruitful”. Besides this, he has been also closely associated with Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Naidu also met former JDU leader Sharad Yadav and Yashwant Sinha in the national capital last week, as reported by Time of India.

