Along with Naidu, the protest will also see opposition parties including the likes of Congress and other left parties. If reports are to be believed posters saying No More Modi and Modi never again have also been arranged for the protest. While BJP on the other hand has asked its cadre to make necessary arrangements to executed PM visit successfully

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, Tiruppur and Raichurm today. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which had withdrawn from the BJP-led alliance last year has suggested at mass protests condemning PM Modi’ visit. Along with TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the protest will see other opposition parties including the likes of Congress and other left parties. If reports are to be believed posters saying No More Modi and Modi never again have also been arranged for the protest. While BJP on the other hand, has asked its cadre to make necessary arrangements so that PM Modi’s visit can be executed successfully. Its cadres in fact, filed a complaint against those who had put up anti-Modi posters in the state.

CM Naidu had told his party workers to condemn Modi’s visit to the state and said that it was a dark day for the state. While criticising BJP, he said that great injustice had been done to Andhra Pradesh. He further blamed BJP for the weakening of states and constitutional institutions in the country. Hinting at the Tamil Nadu CM’s audio tape revelation on Rafale, the leader also questioned PMO’s intervention in Rafale deal. The leader had asked for a Gandhian protest with yelllow and black shirts and balloons.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More