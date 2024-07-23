Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes Union Budget 2024-25, Thanks FM for Supporting State's Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu have both expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for addressing the state’s needs in the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25. They praised the budget for its focus on crucial projects and its support for rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Chief Minister Naidu praised the budget’s emphasis on essential areas in Andhra Pradesh. “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji, and Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes, and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25. This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget,” said Naidu.

(Also Read: Union Budget 2024-25 Explained: Check Key Financial Numbers and Highlights)

Minister of State Rammohan Naidu also commended the Union Budget, highlighting its commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh, which he described as a “no-capital state” for the past five years. “The Government has done the work of giving strength to the common people of the country. Stress has been given to job creation, employment generation, the private sector, and FDI. I want to thank PM Modi who had promised to take care of Andhra Pradesh, and in the budget, he has done that. In the last five years, Andhra Pradesh became a no-capital state. The people and farmers of the state want to thank PM Modi for providing a package of Rs 15,000 crore and for the completion of the Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh,” Rammohan Naidu said.

However, opposition leaders have criticized the budget allocations for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, suggesting that these measures are a strategy by the BJP to maintain its government. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav commented, “If they want to save the government, it’s a good thing that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been included in special schemes.” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari added, “They had made big promises for farmers, but what did they get? There was no mention of MSP, and neither was there an increase in Kisan Nidhi.”

The Union Budget 2024-25 has indeed placed special focus on Andhra Pradesh, with Sitharaman announcing a significant allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the state. This funding is intended to address the need for capital and to support projects under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Sitharaman emphasized the commitment to financing and expediting the crucial Polavaram project, which she noted as vital for food security in the country.

(Also Read: Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Commits ₹15,000 Crore In Special Financial Support To Andhra Pradesh Under Reorganisation Act)

“Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognizing the state’s need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support to multilateral development agencies. In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged, with additional amounts to follow in future years,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

She further reiterated the central government’s dedication to ensuring the early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, highlighting its importance for Andhra Pradesh and the nation’s food security. “Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. This will facilitate our country’s food security as well,” she added.

(with ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Road Closures in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem District as Godavari River Levels Rise