Another new scheme to empower women in Andhra Pradesh launched by the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSR Cheyutha which aims at bringing self-reliance among women by promoting entrepreneurship. About 23 lakh women belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years will get an incentive of Rs 18,750 per annum aggregating to Rs 75,000 in four years which will cost the Government Rs 17,000 crore.

About 8 lakh widows and single women in the age group of 45-60 years, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, would also reap the additional benefit of YSR Cheyutha. The annual amount received by women eligible for pension is Rs 27,000 at the rate of Rs 2,250 per month. In addition to this, they would receive Rs 18,750 per annum under YSR Cheyutha. The total amount comes to Rs 45, 750 per annum

YSR Cheyutha is unique in the sense that it gives freedom to eligible women to use the amount deposited in their unencumbered accounts for any purpose of their choice. The Government would provide marketing and technical assistance to women and the banks would provide loans.

The Government has signed MoUs with major industries like Proctor and Gamble, Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and India Tobacco Limited (ITC) to strengthen rural economy where beneficiaries of Cheyutha can be stakeholders.

