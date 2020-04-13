With an aim to serve the healthcare needs of the people at their doorsteps, since OPD services in many hospitals are closed , the Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched ‘DR YSR Telemedicine’ programme where doctors are available online for OP services for COVID-19.

YSR Telemedicine helps the health department to locate people with symptoms of COVID-19. The people with symptoms can give a missed call to 14410 and an executive will get back to collect the details. This is to identify and isolate COVID-19 based on the doctors’ advice.

As of April 11, 286 doctors, 114 executives have registered their names voluntarily to deliver services under ‘DR YSR Telemedicine’ and the staff will be working in three shifts from 8 AM to 6 PM. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to strengthen this programme and ensure regular monitoring and increase the doctors if needed.On receiving a missed call, an executive collects the detail of the patient and a doctor will respond theough audio or video conference and will prescribe the medicines and tests required through SMS. COVID-19 symptomatic patients will be sent to PHCs, district, and state-level hospitals for further treatment.

In case of home treatment, the medical prescription of the patient will be sent to medical officers of the patient location and required medicines will be packed and sent to the patient through Asha workers, ANMs, and volunteers.

The medicines delivery services will be provided to non-COVID-19 patients as well.

Meanwhile, In a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct tests on those who identified in the family survey and take suggestions from AIIMS doctors to deliver advanced medical services. About 1100 to 1200 samples should be tested every day and ensure no shortage of oxygen supply.

The Chief Minister has ordered the officials to set up 400 bed- hospital in Anantapur, Prakasam, and Nellore for COVID-19 patients. He sought details on the equipment being provided to the medical and paramedical staff. For the same, officials said that 10,000 PPEs are being manufactured in the state every day.

Officials told the Chief Minister that there is no issue pertaining to crop price. Moreover, horticulture products are being transported to other states. ‘We are discussing with the center regarding the time constraints of markets in other states so that sales will be increased,’ said officials.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to discuss with the central government to open acqua markets in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh so that the aqua products will be transported to these states.

He further instructed the officials to work on exporting the products to other countries such as the USA and Europe.

The Chief Minister told the officials to ensure that the daily essential goods should be sold at prices displayed in front of the shops.

He told the officials to provide ration and Rs 1,000 cash to the needy poor people irrespective of their ration cards and told the officials to issue ration cards to the people who do

not have them.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Health Secretary Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting and launch event.

