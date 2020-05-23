Moving ahead with the control measures of COVID-19, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to increase the isolation wards and medical facilities in the COVID hospitals alongside filling up the vacancies of health care professionals and medical staff.

During a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasised on revamping the control measures as the public transportation through Railways and Airlines are soon going to be resumed. In regard to this, the officials informed that the bed strength in COVID hospitals in eight districts Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, are going to be increased along with advanced medical equipment. The Chief Minister told officials to fill up every single vacant post and speed up the recruitment process.

In addition to this, he directed the functionaries to develop a door level reporting structure and standard operating procedure to be followed by the public while availing tests or reporting the symptoms and to make sure that the public voluntarily turns up for getting tested. The Chief Minister further discussed proposals for collecting COVID test samples at the doorstep. He instructed the officials to provide testing facilities for the public by making use of toll-free numbers 104, 14410, and 1902. The officials said that measures are being taken to collect the test samples at PHC level and proceed further to laboratories.

“Coronavirus cannot be eliminated and we have to accept the reality and get used to living with it by taking adequate precautions to prevent the infection. Despite the numerous measures taken, the reality is that we can’t really contain the virus. People should be made aware that infected by coronavirus is not a sin or crime,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, under the precautionary and preventive measures, all the passengers traveling by airways are going to be tested upon reaching the airport and followed by home quarantine. Additionally, the Chief Minister told officials to conduct tests for those who are in the high-risk category (aged above 60) and emphasised on creating awareness among the public.

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.

