Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officers to complete the first phase of development works in schools under the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the end of July and prepare for launch of YSR Vidya Kanuka on August 3 when schools will be reopened.

During the Spandana video conference with all the district collectors here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the Collectors to take an active role and evaluate the daily progress of the works completed below the scheme. Additionally, he asked the officials to make sure there is no shortage of supply for sand and cement for the works.

In the first phase, nearly 15,715 schools are going to have a new makeover with a revolving budget of Rs 456 Crores. Under the Nadu -Nedu scheme, a total of nine development works, including the school infrastructure and basic facilities are to be taken up.

As the schools are going to be reopened on August 3, the Chief Minister is preparing to launch YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day, where all the school going students will be provided with Uniform, Books, Belt, Shoes, and Socks.

