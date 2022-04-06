After Tamil Nadu CM, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

During his visit he urged PM Modi to alter Andhra Pradesh’s credit limit, citing the state’s massive revenue loss as a result of the state’s bifurcation and the Covid outbreak.

According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Covid cost the state Rs 33,478 crore in revenue, with an extra Rs 7,130 crore spent on infection prevention and treatment. Therefore, he urged that the updated estimates for the Polavaram project, which is valued at over Rs 55,000 crore, be approved by the Centre.

Apart from the Polavaram project, the chief minister raised concerns about the Kadapa Steel Plant and requested site clearance approval for Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam, which had expired, as well as beneficiary identification under the National Food Security Act, which he described as flawed and unjust to the state.



