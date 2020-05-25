Chief Minister has said that medical teams should be sent to the affected areas and a plan should be prepared as to how to eradicate the disease from the district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to transfer the Rs 100 crore allocated to lawyers’ welfare to their Corpus Fund.

The maintenance of the Corpus Fund should be left with the lawyers, he said.

Already we have been giving incentive under Law Nesthan to young lawyers and this Corpus Fund will be in addition to it, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister enquired about the prevalence of elephantiasis in East Godavari district and asked the officials to ensure proper treatment to the affected people.

He asked the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Health All Nani and officials to visit the area and console the affected people.

