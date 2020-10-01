Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the refurbished Bapu Museum located at the Victoria Memorial building premises in Vijayawada. At the inauguration, the CM unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya at the museum. After the State’s bifurcation, the Government has decided to construct a new building, which is the replica of the old building built in the 1870s – Victoria building. The Bapu museum was renovated using international standards with advanced digital interactive display technologies. The museum displays over 1,500 artefacts that have been curated in nine galleries of the new building.

Speaking on the renovation, Commissioner, Archaeology and Museums, G. Vani Mohan stated that ‘For the first time in India, a museum is renovated with well equipped advanced digital interactive display technologies like immersive projection theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality, interactive digital display panel, interactive digital display cabinets, digital book, and interactive kiosks. These technologies will give viewers a world-class experience in visualizing history.’

The commissioner further added that these nine galleries are categorized under pre- and early historic galleries, Jain and Buddhist galleries, Hindu sculptures, epigraphy, numismatic, textile, painting, medieval century prospective and arms and weapons galleries. These 1500 artefacts belonging to different eras, 10,00,000 BC to the 19th century, would promote heritage and culture education.

The museum has been given an Rs 8-crore facelift, especially for augmenting digital reality technology. A special app has also been designed for viewing the antiques’ details on their mobile phone through the new technology.