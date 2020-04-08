Leading the way in manufacturing indigenous medical equipment Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched COVID-19 testing kits manufactured by Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ). Later speaking to media here on Wednesday, Minister for Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that AMTZ is now manufacturing 2000 testing kits per day. Once it gets the laser welding equipment, the production will be scaled up to 25,000 units per day. Starting from April 15, for the first time in India, AMTZ will produce ventilators also. It will start with 3000 ventilators a month which will soon be scaled up to 5000 units per month.

AMTZ will not only be able to cater to the demand in the state but also supply to other states and Centre to meet the national demand, he said and adding that unlike the previous TDP government that neglected the MedTech zone in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister has made full use of the facility which is now able to manufacture the testing kits that would give the result in less than an hour.

The Minsiter said that about 20 tests can be performed with each kit and it costs Rs 1200 for the government. By May, 7.5 lakh kits will be manufactured and delivered to other states as well. Moreover, the central government has already placed orders for 3,500 ventilators.

The government is planning to scale up the supply of kits so that 4,000 tests should be conducted a day in the state. DNA, RNA, PCR tests can also be performed using these kits and the result can be seen in 55 minutes, he said.

Permission has been approved by the Naval department to manufacture a machine that supports 5 to 6 patients using one ventilator. Such innovations will come up from the MedTech zone in near future and it would be the focal point of medical discovery in India, the Minister said. The Industries Department announced that it will be procuring 1,000 COVID-19 kits and 1,000 liters of hand sanitizing liquid which the State will distribute on merits.

Minister said that it took only 35 days to manufacture the kits from the day of instructions given by the Chief Minister. The AMTZ has developed the project and able to manufacture in 35 days. The Government of India was astonished by the work of state government and the AMTZ team and it is being taken up as a model study, he added. Jagan expresses condolences over a journalists death due to corona.

