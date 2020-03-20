Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that authorities and citizens alike should say ‘No to panic and Yes to precaution’ in a video conference with all district collectors and SPs on Friday. Strict guidelines were issued to district administrations across the state in order to contain coronavirus in the state after the state recorded its 3rd positive case from Visakhapatnam. The CM laid emphasis on spreading awareness about the dos and don’ts during this testing phase. He further added that each person who resorts to spreading any sort of fake/unverified news or rumours should be severely punished as per law.

IMPORTANT POINTS FROM THE MEETING

– Say no to panic buying.

– The government will ensure that there is never a shortage of necessities in the state, so no need to panic.

– Strict action to be taken against those who see this as an opportunity and increase the prices of essential commodities.

– CM applauds the work of ASHA workers, health machinery and volunteers.

– Asks administration to drive home that ‘ self precautions are most important’.

– Each gram secretariat to have 2 ASHA workers ( 1/1000 people) , 1 health assistant, 1 ANM and 1 volunteer for every 50 houses.

– All the volunteers have smartphones with an app to communicate with the health department. Each volunteer responsible for collecting information about symptomatic patients and foreign returnees in each of these 50 houses and report on the app.

– The health department to take note and rush teams immediately as per need.

– Anybody who shows symptoms/knows someone who seems to be symptomatic should be advised to call 104.

– Collectors asked to supervise the process.

– Collectors should inspect district hospitals, the preparedness of isolation wards, make sure all 21 drugs prescribed by WHO are available in abundance, check equipment availability, training of staff and availability of oxygen cylinders and ventilators.



– CM asks authorities to educate people on a proper way to dispose of masks as it can be more dangerous to throw around infected masks after use.

– Attendance of staff at primary health care centers should be personally monitored by collectors to ensure the availability of services.



– All precautionary measures to be in place till March 31st, subject to review post that. Daily review of the situation to be held by the health department.

– 140 rapid response teams in 120 cities/towns formed ( mostly with people aged below 40 as older people are vulnerable).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App