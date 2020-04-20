Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a conference with Muslim religious leaders on Monday, amidst coronavirus outbreak he urged them to hold prayers from home. Religious leaders accepted the proposal and agreed to pray from homes during the month of Ramadan.

Reddy is taking all precautions to stop the further spread of coronavirus in the state, which seems to be taking a turn for the serious. He held video conferencing with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to fight COVID-19. The Chief Minister thanked the religious leaders for accepting his request to send a message to the faithful to pray from their own homes.

He said assured allowance for all places of worship, including mosques, churches and temples, would be paid. During the video conference, he instructed officials to implement strict lockdown across the state and maintain social distancing in order to control the spread in all 13 districts.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is going to provide incentives to all the listed and recognized mosques across the State. In addition to this, Rs 5000 will be provided to the unlisted mosques, churches, and temples. The state government is very much committed to public welfare and thus providing financial assistance to all the eligible members in this severe pandemic situation. Each family was given Rs 1000 and the ration is also being provided thrice in a month. All the pending dues of fee reimbursements which were about Rs 1800 Crore will also be cleared, he said.

Reddy said the government is going to help everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, religion. Instead of yearly gifts as given during festivals, he proposed monthly gifts to the poor and needy and he also revealed that due to the lockdown, the state has lost all income.

