Comprehensive family surveys are being conducted in Andhra Pradesh as per ICMR guidelines. The effective steps may reflect a downward trend in confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Andhra Pradesh government is carrying out comprehensive family survey in the third round, as per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines and the effective steps may reflect a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. In a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the officials explained that the spike in cases was due to Delhi returnees. They along with their contacts were identified and now their samples are being examined, the officials said. The Police Department has done a tremendous job in identifying them, they said.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of households, including more details in the questionnaire on real time basis, besides the ICMR guidelines. NewsX observed that in the villages, all outside returnees are in quarantine. Even the people who went to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad and Chennai are too are kept in isolation.

The CM instructed the officials to include 6,289 symptomatic members in the third survey as well. The officials said that two more categories have been added in the survey questionnaire as per the ICMR guidelines. The Chief Minister made it clear that there should be no error in the process and the details should be submitted on a real-time basis. He instructed them to set up an isolation ward in every hospital.

Issues related to the agriculture department were also discussed in the review meeting. The officials briefed on the paddy and maize purchasing centres and the sales would increase in a week. The Chief Minister instructed officials to assess the number of vehicles required for transportation of agricultural produce. Sales of banana have begun with support from Self Help Groups (SHGs), the officials said.

Minister of Health Alla Nani, Minister of Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary of Ministry of Health Jawahar Reddy, Advisor to Government De Srinath Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has launched two portals: the AP Industries COVID-19 portal for registration of units that are manufacturing essential medical supplies and the ‘YSR – NIRMAN’ portal for supply of cement to government projects. The AP Industries COVID- 19 portal enables the MSME manufacturers and suppliers in the State to register themselves. The manufacturers and suppliers can register themselves in the portal for making and supplying essential items (both medical and auxiliary) related to COVID-19. The Industries department has already compiled a list of 112 units manufacturing medical essentials and 41 units manufacturing auxiliary items.

