In a video that went viral on social media, a man was stripped, thrashed and paraded across the busy roads of Eluru town of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Later, the man was identified as an English teacher who was reportedly raping one of her students from the past 2 years. In the viral video that was captured by a passerby, the accused teacher can be seen walking around the streets naked and confessing to his crimes. Reports add that the 38-year-old accused Rambabu was sexually harassing a Class 10 student.

As per reports, after the girl became pregnant he gave her pills to abort the child. The parents of girl got to know about the incident when they found their daughter bleeding heavily in her room.

