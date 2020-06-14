A big big jolt to TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu, after the arrest of former minister and his close aid Archan Naidu’s arrest in ESI scam now another close aid of Naidu and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son has been arrested in transport scam.

It’s alleged that the ex TDP MLA KC Prabhakar and his son who have been arrested in cases related to running buses without permission and scrap buses have endangering people lives. These vehicles were bought as scrap from Ashok Leyland, registered in Nagaland in 2018, and then brought to Andhra Pradesh. They were plying in Ananthapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the police, after receiving a complaint in January 2020, the AP government started an investigation. Ashok Leyland (the manufacturer) confirmed that 66 vehicles were sold to two companies – M/s C. Gopal Reddy & Company (40 vehicles) and to M/S Jatadhara Industries Private Ltd (26 vehicles) of Tadipatri, Ananthapuramu District. It was found that all the vehicles were first registered in Nagaland and then came to Ananthapuramu district on NOC from Nagaland. Further inquiry revealed that vehicles were registered using false documents.

The owners of the two companies mentioned above purchased as scrap the above-mentioned vehicles which are not roadworthy, fabricated false and forged documents to show that these vehicles were roadworthy vehicles properly sold by the manufacturer/dealer registerable under the Motor Vehicle Act, intending to get them registered at a faraway place in Nagaland.

They obtained NOC within few days and got them reregistered at Ananthapuramu, and were plying these vehicles illegally for wrongful gains. Plying scrapped and unfit vehicles in and around Anathapuramu endangered human lives. It also violates the orders of Supreme Court concerning road safety and air pollution. Some of the vehicles were further sold away by the two companies mentioned above to various owners in AP.

Further investigation revealed that 154 vehicles of BS III emission standards were sold as scrap to M/s Jatadhara Industries Pvt Ltd, Thadipatri, Ananthapuramu dist, AP (50 vehicles) and M/s C. Gopal Reddy & Co, Thadipatri, Ananthapuramu dist, AP (104 vehicles). There were 101 vehicles on AP rolls. The further transactions against all the 101 vehicles were blocked in our database. 28 vehicles were taken on NOC to other States. The Other State Registering Authorities were informed about the fake documents and were asked to block further transactions against these vehicles.

In Andhra Pradesh, out of 101 vehicles, 60 vehicles were seized (46 in Ananthapuramu and others in Kadapa, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Chittor districts) and 41 vehicles yet to be traced. 24 criminal cases were filed by the DTC Ananthapuramu, and 3 cases were filed by DTC Kurnool The crime is not just limited to production of fake invoices for registration to get the vehicles registered in violation of the Supreme Court orders, but also involves the production of fake insurance policies for these vehicles before the RTA authorities.

