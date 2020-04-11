The Andhra Pradesh government has come with an innovative and decentralized procurement plan to support farmers in the state during the lockdown period.

The Andhra Pradesh government has come with an innovative and decentralized procurement plan to support farmers in the state during the lockdown period. Over 700 decentralized procurement centres are set up nearer to farmlands across the state. This not only helps the government eliminate the chances of distress selling but also results in farmers having to travel shorter distances from their farms which inturn helps authorities execute lockdown and social distancing norms.

The centres started operating from today ( 11/04/2020). Through these centres a total of 5 crops i.e, Maize, Jowar, Bengal Gram, Red Gram and Turmeric will be procured. The aim is to support the state’s farmers during these testing times while containing the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking about the same, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Marketing and Cooperation, Pradyumna IAS said,’

‘ The new, decentralized procurement procedure not only helps the farmers sell their crop but also helps authorities implement lockdown and social distancing norms on the ground as the centres are located nearer to farmlands across the state’.

Andhra Pradesh is more or less based on agriculture after separation. so if there is any problem with farmers, it will show a great impact on the economy of Andhra Pradesh. even Andhra CM Jagan Mohan reddy told the same in the video conference through PM. he said states GDP of 35 percent comes from agriculture and 62 percent of the population of the Andhra depend on agriculture and asked the PM to provide some relaxations for agriculture produce and transport from the severe lockdown. the state govt stated that agriculture is the lifeline of Andhra people so complete lockdown on it severely affects the state and very existence of the state.

