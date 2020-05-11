Andhra Pradesh government has made all the arrangements to screen foreign returnees and provide medical facilities to the needy. On Monday first batch of people, returnees including from the US would be reaching back to Andhra Pradesh. Special arrangements have been made at Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati airport to take care of the travelers and as they will land at the airport. Administration keeping a close eye on the arrangements will send them to the dedicated quarantine centers.

On Sunday Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the top officials and strictly directed to make special arrangements including returnees special transport facility for the quarantine center. AP government special representative in North America Pandugayala Rathnakar said “I thank Our leader of the people and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts to bring back stranded people in the US.

The condition has been alarming in the US due to which people are scared and looking towards their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who coordinated with the central government and with his continuous efforts now successfully bringing Telugu people from the US and other countries.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken all the measures to take care of the returnees. The administration will screen all the foreign returnees at Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airport. We have so far helped more than 700 Telugu people in the US and Canada by facilitating groceries and financial aid. On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government representative in the US said, I urge people not to panic and stay at home as we will leave no stone unturned to bring back our people who are concerned about their safety in the US and other countries too. Today the first batch of people from the US is coming. People will reach Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada, and Tirupathi airport. Importantly administration is ready to receive them.”

A strict screening will be done as chances of coronavirus infected could be more with the people returning from foreign countries.

