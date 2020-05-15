The Andhra Pradesh state government has been making timely arrangements to send back those migrant workers who express the wish to get back to their respective states. Over 22,000 migrant workers have been transported to various states like Odisha, Jharkhand, UP etc and many more trains are scheduled for the following week.

Despite this, some migrant workers are seen walking on the roads for long distances either because they have started walking in another state and need to cross AP to get to their destination or because they are reluctant to wait till their turn comes. Moved by the scenes on the roads, the CM has ordered officials to set up a facility every 50 km to supply food, water and basic necessities to these groups of people who are walking on the roads. He also went one step further asking the officials to chalk out a plan to help these workers get transportation to reach their destination safely without having to walk long distances.

