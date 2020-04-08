So far only government hospitals have been authorized to test and treat coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh. But as per the latest reports, Andhra Pradesh government has taken a new step to cope up with the current situation in the country by taking over 58 private hospitals across 13 districts in the state to cope with the eventuality of a further spread of COVID-19 in the state. A total of 19,114 beds are available in these private institutions . Out of the 19,114, 17,111 are non-ICU beds, 1,286 are ICU beds and 717 are isolation beds. Additionally, alternative facilities with a capacity of 530 have also been set up.

Here is the district-wise break-up of the number of hospitals taken over by the government—

Srikakulam : 04

Vizainagaram : 05

Visakhapatnam : 05

East Godavari : 05

West Godavari : 03

Krishna : 05

Guntur : 04

Prakasam : 04

SPSR Nellore : 05

Chittoor : 05

YSR Kadapa : 03

Ananthapuram : 04

Kurnool: 06

Speaking about the same, the state nodal officer overseeing the availability of beds, ventilators, ICUs and technical personnel Girija Shankar IAS said a lot of private institutions responded to the Chief Minister’s call to the private sector to get involved in this fight against COVID-19. He added that he has now taken over a total of 58 private hospitals with a capacity of over 19,000 beds. This will further boost the medical infrastructure and help the state brace for any eventuality.

Production of ventilators, testing kits and other equipment which has already started in Visakhapatnam will further embolden the system in the state and help the frontline warriors cope with the pressure. An order for 3 lakh rapid testing kits has already been placed by the government. The government further reiterates that depending on the demand, the government is determined to increase, procure and manage resources as and when necessary. The government will leave no stone unturned in protecting the citizens of the state.

