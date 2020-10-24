The government of Andhra Pradesh has come up with a new mechanism to prevent farmers from falling victim to middlemen in the process of selling their Agri produce. So far 75805 farmers have registered their crops in CMAPP for this Kharif season.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has come up with a new mechanism to prevent farmers from falling victim to middlemen in the process of selling their Agri produce. Under this new mechanism farmers can register their crops in advance and sell it at the Procurement Centres, after which the support price announced by the government is credited directly to the farmer’s account.

So far 75805 farmers have registered their crops in CMAPP for this Kharif season. Crop procurement across the state through MARKFED and crop-wise registrations are as follows:

Maize-54556

Bajra-14309

Ragi-4789

Korra-826

Cotton-1289

Onion-36

A senior Agri. Marketing dept. official told that Due to heavy rains and floods, farmers are concentrating on safeguarding their crops, considering which govt extended the registration date till 26th October. Government is expecting more registrations from farmers by the end of the registration date. He further added that “to enable farmers to sell their Agri produce at their village levels, the agricultural marketing department is taking measures to set up more number of procurement centres across the state.

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, 8256 procurement centers have been set up in linkage with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state to procure crops of the current Kharif season. Farmers have to register their details at RBKs before selling their produce to the government procurement centres.

“The details of the registered farmers reaches to the procurement centres online database after which farmers get information directly on their registered mobile number. The payment will be credited directly to the farmer’s account within 10 days of procurement.” further added the official.

