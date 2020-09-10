Amaravati, Sept 09: Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister said that the main purpose of the direct cash transfer system is to provide nine hours day time free power to farmers. The money will be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts for the power consumed by them in their fields and they, in turn, shall pay the power bills to the Discoms. This gives a sense of feeling that the farmers have been paying for the power consumed and the DISCOMS will not go into the red, he said.

Clarifying the doubts on direct electricity cash transfer system here on Wednesday, he said smart meters have many advantages. Load on transformers can be determined with installation of meters and Sub-stations can adjust to the requirements.

The supply of electricity can be tracked by installing meter to motors and any problems identified in supply of electricity can be rectified. Short circuits and damages in transformers can be prevented in future by installing smart meters. Discoms will setup meters, switch, and earth wires and there will be no burden on the farmers, he said.

Farmers need not to pay any amount for this scheme. Farmers need not pay additional amount on any additional usage of power. No problems will be raised by using 7.5 HP or 10 HP motors and they will be regularized. Discoms will bear the cost even if the meters are short circuited, damaged or stolen. Discoms will bear the cost for the mechanism of reading meters. All unauthorized motors will be regularized, he said.

Ajeya Kallam said the money will be credited in exclusive bank accounts which will deal only with electricity charges and there is no scope of diversion of the money by Banks. The Power utilities won’t disconnect the connections if there is delay in the payment of the charges and the payment will be done regularly. The tenant farmers won’t be having any problem by this scheme, he said and added the single farmer can have any number of connections and there is no limit on that and the farmers with more number of connections will not be considered as corporate farmers as they are defined based on company act.

By appointing 7523 junior linemen in this Government, the quality of electricity supply is increased by strengthening the field staff. Comparing with the Electricity supply in 2018-19, In 2019-20 in 11 kv feeders, 38.4% interruptions are reduced, said the Principal advisor.

